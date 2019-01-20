5-Star Center Isaiah Stewart Commits to Washington over Duke, UK and More

Source: 247Sports

Center Isaiah Stewart is going to add size to Washington's 2019 freshman class after committing to the university Sunday.

Lauren Kirschman of the News Tribune reported Stewart's decision to play for the Huskies over Duke, Michigan State, Syracuse and Kentucky.

One of the top prospects in this year's class, the big man fits the prototype of what a modern-day center looks like at 6'9" and 245 pounds.

Currently attending La Lumiere School in New York, Stewart is a 5-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 3 center and No. 6 player overall, per 247Sports.

ESPN's scouting report for Stewart highlights his unique length and wingspan as a key reason he has the potential to develop into a superstar:

"Stewart has an incredible combination of length and power with a measured 7-foot-4 wingspan and a massive upper body. He has broad shoulders, big hands, and a high motor to match. While he may already be built like a man, he's actually young for his grade, and so there is plenty of upside left to discover. Stewart is already an outstanding rebounder, and truly elite on the offensive glass."

The biggest weakness in Stewart's game at this point is his shooting touch away from the basket, but his size and length give him rare potential. Developing that final part of his game will make him one of the best players in college basketball.

After head coach Mike Hopkins' successful debut with 21 wins in 2017-18, he parlayed that into landing a premier recruit to keep the Huskies moving in the right direction.

Washington hasn't been immune to getting top-notch talent. Markelle Fultz was also a 5-star prospect and top-ranked combo guard in the 2016 recruiting class. His arrival didn't lead a turnaround, as the team went 9-22 during the 2016-17 season.

The combination of Hopkins' coaching and Stewart's athleticism gives Washington an opportunity to compete with the Pac-12's elite programs like Arizona, UCLA and Utah.