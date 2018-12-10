5-Star Center Clay Webb Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Clemson, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

Georgia got a nice boost to its future offensive line after gaining a commitment from Clay Webb.

The Oxford, Alabama, native announced his decision Monday, via Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com, who noted he chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Clemson and Auburn.



While interior linemen aren't often highly rated, Webb is one of the top overall players in the 2019 class. According to 247Sports, the 5-star recruit is the top center in the country and the No. 22 player at any position.

Webb plays tackle for his high school team, but he expects to move inside during his college career due to his size.

"I'm a little smaller than some other guys; I'm only 6'3"," he said in January, per Josh Bean of AL.com. "Those other guys (at tackle), they're all like 6'6" or 6'8"."

Still, he has a good frame for the position, and at 295 pounds, he doesn't need to add too much more weight in order to compete at the next level.

His athleticism has also been on display with the best 40-yard dash time and 20-yard shuttle time at his position, per ESPN.

"He is a very low-risk prospect," 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons said, via Matt Zenitz of AL.com. "To me, the bust factor is as low as anybody in this class with Clay Webb because he's an extremely athletic, extremely competitive prospect who is, I think, an athlete first and offensive lineman second.

He ended up choosing the Bulldogs, a team that should remain in the hunt for championships in the near future under head coach Kirby Smart. The offensive line has been a key part of the success, helping create an elite rushing attack regardless of who is in the backfield.

The talented prospect might need to redshirt a season, but Webb should be an impact player before too long.