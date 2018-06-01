Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dolphins Reportedly Agree to Rookie Contract

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly signed first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick after the two agreed to a four-year, $16.4 million deal.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported details of the rookie contract and noted it comes with a $10 million signing bonus.

The defensive back was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and the fourth defensive player selected.

While the Dolphins return safeties T.J. McDonald and Reshad Jones, Fitzpatrick will still likely see plenty of playing time right away.

"He's like a Swiss army knife," general manager Chris Grier said of the safety, per Alain Poupart of the team's official site. "He gives the defense the chance to be flexible."

The Alabama product lined up at safety and cornerback in college and could spend time all over the field in the secondary on different packages.

"At the end of the day, this guy is a football player, creates turnovers," Grier added.

At 6'0", 204 pounds with great athleticism and instincts, Fitzpatrick has the tools to be a star for the Dolphins and potentially a top candidate for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

This comes at a great time for the Dolphins, which ranked 29th in the NFL in points allowed last season. They will hope the latest addition helps turn things around in a hurry.