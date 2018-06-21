Bradley Chubb, Broncos Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

First-round draft pick Bradley Chubb has signed his rookie contract with the Denver Broncos, according to agent Erik Burkhardt and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The move was largely a formality, since the NFL has the terms of incoming rookies locked in based on where in the draft they were selected. According to Spotrac, Chubb is estimated to make $27.1 million over the next four seasons and count for $4.9 million against the salary cap in 2018.

There's still the potential for drama, though, as Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers got into a protracted battle over a few of the specifics in his contract.

In that sense, it's good Chubb and the Broncos got this out of the way so he can get to training camp ahead of his first season.

Many wondered if the Broncos would opt for a quarterback with the fifth overall pick. Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were all still available. Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey were also on the board to help address an offensive line that was 29th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders.

Instead, Denver went with Chubb, the best pass-rusher in this year's draft class. He compiled 26 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for the North Carolina State Wolfpack in 2017. Partnering Chubb with six-time Pro Bowler Von Miller isn't very fair to opposing quarterbacks.

Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback? Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳 Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏 NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez? Johnny Football Is BACK! Quavo's Mega-Celebrity Flag Football Game Meet the NFL's Next Alshon Jeffery Tremaine Edmunds Is NFL Draft No-Brainer Grading the Rams' Deal with Suh Meet the Undisputed Top CB in the NFL Draft Grading Jordy Nelson's Deal with the Raiders Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract Right Arrow Icon

Bleacher Report's Mike Tanier was a bit lukewarm on Denver's choice, though. While praising Chubb's overall ability and potential, Tanier gave the Broncos a "C" grade after selecting the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

"The only problem with this pick is pretty obvious: The Broncos still need an entire offense, and some incredible offensive weapons are on the board," Tanier wrote. "So let's balance an A-plus player with some D-minus planning in the grade."

While Chubb didn't address Denver's biggest personnel problems this offseason, he should help a Broncos defense that took a slight step backward last season.