    Rockets Rumors: Ex-Knicks HC Jeff Hornacek Nearing Contract to Join Silas' Staff

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks reacts against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Houston Rockets are nearing a deal to hire Jeff Hornacek as an assistant coach to the newly hired Stephen Silas, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26.  

    Hornacek will bring years of experience to Houston's bench. He started as an assistant for the Utah Jazz in 2010 and remained there for three seasons. He then spent two-plus seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Suns and had a two-year spell with the New York Knicks.

    Hornacek was fired by the Knicks in April 2018 following the conclusion of the 2017-18 NBA season. He compiled a 60-104 record with the organization.

    The 57-year-old former All-Star shooting guard said before his dismissal he felt the foundation was laid for future success in New York despite the lack of on-court results during his tenure.

    "It's easy to get down when you know you're not making the playoffs and you're out of it," Hornacek told reporters. "These guys haven't. They want to get better. It may not set you up for this year but you lay the foundation and continue to work at it. At some point it's going to blossom. That's the hope you keep working at it and all of a sudden it pops."

    He went 101-112 during his time in Phoenix, coming full circle since the Suns originally selected him in the second round of the 1986 draft.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In all, he's presided over just one team with a winning record.

    Ultimately, it's impossible to blame Hornacek for the entirety of his teams' struggles. The Suns entered rebuilding mode while he was with the franchise, and the Knicks weren't able to complete their own retooling during his time in charge, a process that's still ongoing in New York.

    This might be Silas' first head-coaching gig, but he has a lengthy resume as an assistant. Working in the NBA won't be new to him, though leading the Rockets obviously presents a different challenge.

    Having Hornacek could make that process easier, and this could be the assistant's avenue back to guiding his own team again.

    Related

      NBA, NBPA Reach Deal on CBA

      ◼ Free agency begins Nov. 20 at 6pm ◼ Signings allowed Nov. 22 at 12:01pm

      NBA, NBPA Reach Deal on CBA
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      NBA, NBPA Reach Deal on CBA

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Jeff Hornacek set to join Stephen Silas, Rockets as assistant coach

      Jeff Hornacek set to join Stephen Silas, Rockets as assistant coach
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Jeff Hornacek set to join Stephen Silas, Rockets as assistant coach

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire

      Rockets to Add Jeff Hornacek

      Former Knicks HC is nearing deal to join Stephen Silas' staff as an assistant coach (Fox 26)

      Rockets to Add Jeff Hornacek
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rockets to Add Jeff Hornacek

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockets guard Austin Rivers plans to opt out, become free agent

      Rockets guard Austin Rivers plans to opt out, become free agent
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets guard Austin Rivers plans to opt out, become free agent

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire