Rockets Rumors: Ex-Knicks HC Jeff Hornacek Nearing Contract to Join Silas' Staff

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are nearing a deal to hire Jeff Hornacek as an assistant coach to the newly hired Stephen Silas, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26.

Hornacek will bring years of experience to Houston's bench. He started as an assistant for the Utah Jazz in 2010 and remained there for three seasons. He then spent two-plus seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Suns and had a two-year spell with the New York Knicks.

Hornacek was fired by the Knicks in April 2018 following the conclusion of the 2017-18 NBA season. He compiled a 60-104 record with the organization.

The 57-year-old former All-Star shooting guard said before his dismissal he felt the foundation was laid for future success in New York despite the lack of on-court results during his tenure.

"It's easy to get down when you know you're not making the playoffs and you're out of it," Hornacek told reporters. "These guys haven't. They want to get better. It may not set you up for this year but you lay the foundation and continue to work at it. At some point it's going to blossom. That's the hope you keep working at it and all of a sudden it pops."

He went 101-112 during his time in Phoenix, coming full circle since the Suns originally selected him in the second round of the 1986 draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In all, he's presided over just one team with a winning record.

Ultimately, it's impossible to blame Hornacek for the entirety of his teams' struggles. The Suns entered rebuilding mode while he was with the franchise, and the Knicks weren't able to complete their own retooling during his time in charge, a process that's still ongoing in New York.

This might be Silas' first head-coaching gig, but he has a lengthy resume as an assistant. Working in the NBA won't be new to him, though leading the Rockets obviously presents a different challenge.

Having Hornacek could make that process easier, and this could be the assistant's avenue back to guiding his own team again.