Report: Ex-Dolphins DE Cameron Wake Agrees to 3-Year, $23M Contract with Titans

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans and defensive end Cameron Wake reportedly agreed to a $23 million contract on Tuesday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wake's deal will be for three years and includes $10 million in guaranteed money.

Wake, 37, spent his entire NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, signing with the team in 2009 after going undrafted out of Penn State in 2005 and playing two seasons with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League.



Few players have been more consistent at rushing the passer since, and Wake hasn't slowed down even in the latter half of his 30s. He was solid in 2018, notching 36 tackles and six sacks. The five-time Pro Bowler earned a grade of 81.6 from Pro Football Focus, 15th among edge-rushers.

Given that he's hardly slowed down, it's easy to see why Wake will potentially play for Tennessee for at least three more seasons. He'll bring a veteran presence and should still have a few sacks left in the tank as well.

The Titans tied for 16th in the NFL with 39 sacks last season. The bulk of those came from defensive tackle Jurell Casey (seven sacks) and outside linebackers like Jayon Brown (six sacks) and Wesley Woodyard (4.5 sacks).

Tennessee needs to get after the quarterback to succeed, especially playing in the same division as Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson. Despite his advanced age, Wake has been one of the most reliable pass-rushers on the defensive line throughout his career, and the Titans will expect that to continue.