Chris Sale Placed on 10-Day DL After Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Inflammation

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday because of shoulder inflammation, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

The news is a bit of a surprise after a dominant stretch on the mound, as ESPN Stats & Info noted:

Last year's American League Cy Young runner-up has stayed healthy throughout the season, producing an AL-best 2.04 ERA with an 11-4 record in 22 starts. He leads MLB with a 0.87 WHIP and 207 strikeouts.

Sale's first season with the Red Sox in 2017 was a rousing success. The 29-year-old led all MLB starters with 214.1 innings pitched and a career-high 308 strikeouts.

Losing Sale from the rotation is a significant blow to a Boston team with high hopes this season. The Red Sox still have good starting depth with David Price, Rick Porcello, Drew Pomeranz, Nathan Eovaldi and Steven Wright set to return from the DL in early August to round out their group of five. Eduardo Rodriguez is on the shelf with an ankle sprain and is on track to return at some point in September.

Sale is a true difference-maker who has finished in the top six in AL Cy Young voting in each of the previous six seasons. His presence will be essential for the Red Sox to keep pace with the New York Yankees in the American League East.