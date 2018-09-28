Rob Gronkowski Questionable for Week 4 Because of Ankle Injury

Stew Milne/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of an ankle injury, according to the team's official injury report.

That could be troublesome as the 1-2 Patriots try to right the ship against the undefeated Dolphins (3-0).

This is another setback for the 29-year-old after he suffered a concussion in last season's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injuries are nothing new for the dominant tight end, considering he played just eight games in 2016 and seven games in 2013 and hasn't played a full 16-game schedule since 2011.

When healthy, Gronkowski is arguably the best tight end in NFL history and has served as one of Tom Brady's go-to options throughout his career. The 6'6", 268-pounder is a matchup nightmare who is too big and physical for most defensive backs and too athletic for most linebackers.

Gronkowski has 13 receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown through the first three games this season.

The five-time Pro Bowler finished with 1,084 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2017. He has four seasons with more than 1,000 yards and five seasons with double-digit touchdown numbers.

While New England can't reasonably expect someone else to replicate Gronkowski's impact if he misses time, it would likely turn to Jacob Hollister or Dwayne Allen at tight end.