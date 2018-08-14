DeVante Parker's Status for Season Opener in Question with Finger Injury

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is dealing with a broken right middle finger that has his status for the regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans in doubt, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Jackson added the Dolphins are "hopeful" he'll be able to play in Week 1 after practicing earlier this week despite the broken finger.

Per Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel, head coach Adam Gase said two fingers are injured on Parker's right hand to the point "he wouldn't be able to catch the ball."

Parker suffered the injury during Sunday's practice when he collided with cornerback Xavien Howard.

Injuries were a common occurrence for Parker last season. The third-year wideout missed three games due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 5 against the Titans. His performance also suffered with a career-low 11.8 yards per reception. The Louisville product finished 2017 with 57 receptions for 670 yards and one touchdown.

The 2017 season was a struggle for the Dolphins, who went 6-10 for the second time in three years. Their offense finished 25th in total yards and 29th in scoring. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill's return after missing all of last year with a torn ACL should be an immediate upgrade over Jay Cutler.



The Dolphins don't have as much depth at wide receiver this season after trading Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns. Kenny Stills would presumably take over as the No. 1 option, but he has missed practice this week due to an ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aside from Parker and Stills, free-agent acquisition Albert Wilson and third-year wideouts Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo are the Dolphins' top receivers.