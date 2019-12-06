Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffered Injuries to Both Hands in Loss to Bears

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an injury to his right index finger and a sprained left hand in a 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday, according to head coach Jason Garrett.

Per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Garrett told reporters that Prescott will be good to go for Dallas' next game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 15. He did not leave the contest versus Chicago and finished with 334 passing yards and one touchdown.

The 26-year-old has remained healthy in the early portion of his career, playing all 48 regular-season games in his first three campaigns and leading the Cowboys to two NFC East titles in that span.

The 2018 season was his third straight with more than 3,300 passing yards, as he completed 67.7 percent of his throws for 3,885 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added 305 yards and six scores on the ground.

He has followed that up completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Prescott looks as though he'll be OK for the Rams game, but losing Prescott for any amount of time in the future would be a blow and put additional pressure on a rushing attack featuring Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys' backup plan is Cooper Rush, a third-year signal-caller from Central Michigan. He impressed at the collegiate level by surpassing 3,000 passing yards in each of his final three seasons.