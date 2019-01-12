Colts' Malik Hooker Won't Play vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round Due to Foot Injury

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker was declared inactive for the team's divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Hooker suffered a foot injury last weekend against the Houston Texans, and though he returned to the field in that game, the problem has apparently worsened.

He missed the entire week of practice and was listed as questionable entering Saturday's game.

This marks another setback for Hooker after a torn ACL and MCL cut his rookie season short in 2017. He also underwent shoulder and sports hernia surgeries before the Colts selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft.

The Ohio State product showed flashes of his potential during his seven games as a rookie, tallying three interceptions and 22 tackles. His nose for the ball was no surprise considering he picked off seven passes in his final collegiate season.

Hooker recorded 44 tackles and two picks in 2018.

George Odum is expected to start in place of Hooker, though Mike Mitchell and J.J. Wilcox could also play additional snaps in the secondary.

