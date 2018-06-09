Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka Placed on 10-Day DL with Injuries to Both Hamstrings

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

New York Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka of Japan prepares to throw to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The New York Yankees placed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with mild left and right hamstring strains after he was lifted from Friday's start against the New York Mets

Utility infielder Ronald Torreyes was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. 

Tanaka is coming off his worst season since arriving in MLB from Japan. He finished 2017 with a 4.74 ERA and a 4.34 FIP, according to Baseball Reference. He also allowed a career-worst 9.1 hits, 1.8 home runs and 2.1 walks per nine innings.

Unlike the past few years, Tanaka is no longer the ace of the Yankees' staff. Luis Severino was not only New York's best starting pitcher in 2017, but also ranked fourth among all MLB pitchers in WAR (5.7), per FanGraphs.

Severino's rise will help soften the blow of Tanaka's injury, as well as the fact the Yankees generally have a deep rotation from top to bottom. The Yankees were fifth in team FIP (3.88) a season ago, per FanGraphs.

The fact New York can count on a lineup that includes Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez doesn't hurt, either, since Yankees starters should expect plenty of run support each night.

Related

    MLB Trade Fixes That Should Happen ASAP

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Trade Fixes That Should Happen ASAP

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Imagining a Mets-Yankees Blockbuster for Jacob DeGrom

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Imagining a Mets-Yankees Blockbuster for Jacob DeGrom

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com

    The Need for Starting Pitching Becoming Hot Topic

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    The Need for Starting Pitching Becoming Hot Topic

    Ryan Fasciano
    via Bronx Pinstripes | BronxPinstripes.com

    Greg Bird Healthy & Focused on Showing Off Defense

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Greg Bird Healthy & Focused on Showing Off Defense

    MLB
    via MLB