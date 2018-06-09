Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka Placed on 10-Day DL with Injuries to Both Hamstrings

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The New York Yankees placed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with mild left and right hamstring strains after he was lifted from Friday's start against the New York Mets.

Utility infielder Ronald Torreyes was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Tanaka is coming off his worst season since arriving in MLB from Japan. He finished 2017 with a 4.74 ERA and a 4.34 FIP, according to Baseball Reference. He also allowed a career-worst 9.1 hits, 1.8 home runs and 2.1 walks per nine innings.

Unlike the past few years, Tanaka is no longer the ace of the Yankees' staff. Luis Severino was not only New York's best starting pitcher in 2017, but also ranked fourth among all MLB pitchers in WAR (5.7), per FanGraphs.

Severino's rise will help soften the blow of Tanaka's injury, as well as the fact the Yankees generally have a deep rotation from top to bottom. The Yankees were fifth in team FIP (3.88) a season ago, per FanGraphs.

The fact New York can count on a lineup that includes Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez doesn't hurt, either, since Yankees starters should expect plenty of run support each night.