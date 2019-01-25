Kemba Walker's Neck Injury Diagnosed as Strain After Collision with Giannis

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker was diagnosed with a mild neck strain after he left the team's 108-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night late in the fourth quarter following a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Walker laid on the floor for a bit while he was tended to by the team's medical staff, but he was able to walk off the floor on his own power.

Now in his eighth season, the Eastern Conference All-Star starter is averaging a career-high 25.0 points and 5.7 assists per game on 43.6 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent shooting from three as he attempts to lead the Hornets back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Considering Walker is the only elite on-ball playmaker the Hornets have, the offense could experience quite a bit of regression if he misses a game or two.

In the meantime, it would be up to free-agent signee Tony Parker—who has been sharp in a reserve role this season—to hold down the fort.