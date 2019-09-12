Report: Vikings' Josh Doctson to Go on IR with Leg Injury, Could Return

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly placed wide receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve Thursday with a leg injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Doctson is a candidate to return later in the season if healthy.

The Washington Redskins released Doctson as part of their final roster cutdown in August, but the Vikings signed the 2016 first-round pick before the start of the regular season.

After missing all but two games as a rookie due to injury, Doctson appeared in 31 of a possible 32 contests for the Redskins in 2017 and 2018. He made 35 receptions for 502 yards and a career-high six touchdowns two seasons ago and followed that with 44 grabs for 532 yards and two scores last season.

Doctson was a low-risk, potential high-reward signing for Minnesota since he has ideal size at 6'3" and 206 pounds and the ability to win 50-50 balls.

Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs will continue to be the top two targets for quarterback Kirk Cousins at wideout. There are no proven options on the active roster aside from them, but slot receiver Chad Beebe and rookie seventh-round pick Olabisi Johnson could play a role as well.

Additionally, Dillon Mitchell and Davion Davis are on the practice squad, meaning one of them could get the call with Doctson out.