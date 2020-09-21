Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon's Fantasy Outlook After Christian McCaffrey's Injury

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Mike Davis may receive a boost in the fantasy football world with the chance to earn a more well-rounded role after Adam Schefter reported Monday fellow Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey would miss "multiple weeks" with an ankle injury.

Let's check out how the Panthers' backfield workload might be split up and examine the possible fantasy impact on Davis and Trenton Cannon.

Mike Davis

Davis, 27, bounced around the NFL over his first five seasons, spending time in three other organizations before landing in Carolina last November.

His most extensive playing time came in 2018 when he recorded 514 yards on 112 carries (4.6 YPC) with four touchdowns in 15 games for the Seattle Seahawks. He's been mostly limited to a reserve role.

He earned the No. 2 job with the Panthers after strong showings throughout training camp, which earned praise from head coach Matt Rhule.

"I really like Mike Davis. He's a pro," Rhule told reporters in August. "He's done a lot of good things in this league. He's doing a lot of good things for us."

He should receive a lion's share of the touches for the duration of McCaffrey's absence, but don't expect anywhere near the same level of production as Run CMC usually provides. He'll land more in the No. 2 RB or flex range with risk because of a potential timeshare.

Davis must be rostered, and he could be the week's best waiver wire target based on further information about the superstar starter's status, but it's unlikely he'll be a true fantasy cornerstone, even while atop the depth chart.

Trenton Cannon

Like Davis, Cannon has been searching for opportunities to establish himself at the NFL level for a few years. He spent the previous two seasons with the New York Jets but recorded just 55 touchdowns and one touchdown in 20 games.

The 26-year-old Virginia State product showed a little promise working as a receiver out of the backfield with the Jets in 2018, racking up 17 catches for 144 yards despite his minuscule role. His initial work during McCaffrey's absence could come on third down, making him worth a look in PPR leagues.

Cannon won't be worth starting until the backfield situation becomes more settled, but he's worth a flier on the chance he receives 10-plus touches on a regular basis. Consider him an RB4 with stash potential.