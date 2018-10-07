Cooper Kupp Won't Return vs. Seahawks After Being Diagnosed with Concussion

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 19: Cooper Kupp #18 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up during pregame warm ups prior to playing the Oakland Raiders in an NFL preseason football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and will not return.

Kupp was officially ruled out by the Rams alongside wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who also suffered a concussion in the NFC West showdown.

Los Angeles selected Kupp in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft after his record-setting career with Eastern Washington at the FCS collegiate level. He tallied 428 catches for 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns across 52 games with the Eagles.

He enjoyed a solid debut campaign in the NFL with 62 grabs for 869 yards and five scores in 15 games for the NFC West champions.

The 25-year-old Washington native remained durable despite his high volume of targets at EWU. He appeared in at least 11 games in every college season. He missed one game as a rookie with a knee injury.

If the latest ailment keeps him on the sideline for a while, Josh Reynolds and KhaDarel Hodge are the most likely options to see additional time in the receiver rotation. JoJo Natson could also get a chance to see more action behind Robert Woods.

Ultimately, Kupp enjoyed a solid debut campaign and has the tools to become a reliable weapon for the Rams offense for a long time. Any type of extended absence would be a notable setback for the L.A. offense.

