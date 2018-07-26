Cole Hamels Reportedly to Be Traded to Cubs from Rangers

R. Yeatts/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers reportedly agreed to terms Thursday on a trade that will send left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels to the Chicago Cubs, according to the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant.

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported the Rangers will receive minor league prospects in exchange for the 34-year-old.

Hamels has been rumored as a trade candidate for more than a year, so it's no surprise the Rangers dealt him in the midst of a 42-61 season that's left them 24.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the American League West lead.

Plus, Hamels is in the final guaranteed year of his contract.

His 2019 salary would come on a $20 million club option, and while that figure will become fully guaranteed if he pitches 400 combined innings in 2017 and 2018, there's a $6 million buyout if he doesn't eclipse the required thresholds.

Future financial considerations aside, Hamels is a quality addition with playoff experience who can provide Chicago's rotation with a boost.

Through 20 starts in 2018, the 2008 World Series MVP and four-time All-Star has gone 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA and 1.37 WHIP while logging a 2.71 strikeout-to-walk rate.

Those numbers may not be staggering, but the Cubs are making a low-risk, high-reward move by adding Hamels to a staff that will feature Jon Lester, Jose Quintana, Kyle Hendricks and Yu Darvish, once the latter returns from his triceps injury.