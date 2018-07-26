Cole Hamels Reportedly to Be Traded to Cubs from Rangers

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 24: Cole Hamels #35 of the Texas Rangers throws in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 24, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Cole Hamels
R. Yeatts/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers reportedly agreed to terms Thursday on a trade that will send left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels to the Chicago Cubs, according to the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported the Rangers will receive minor league prospects in exchange for the 34-year-old. 

Hamels has been rumored as a trade candidate for more than a year, so it's no surprise the Rangers dealt him in the midst of a 42-61 season that's left them 24.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the American League West lead. 

Plus, Hamels is in the final guaranteed year of his contract.

His 2019 salary would come on a $20 million club option, and while that figure will become fully guaranteed if he pitches 400 combined innings in 2017 and 2018, there's a $6 million buyout if he doesn't eclipse the required thresholds. 

Future financial considerations aside, Hamels is a quality addition with playoff experience who can provide Chicago's rotation with a boost. 

Through 20 starts in 2018, the 2008 World Series MVP and four-time All-Star has gone 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA and 1.37 WHIP while logging a 2.71 strikeout-to-walk rate. 

Those numbers may not be staggering, but the Cubs are making a low-risk, high-reward move by adding Hamels to a staff that will feature Jon Lester, Jose Quintana, Kyle Hendricks and Yu Darvish, once the latter returns from his triceps injury. 

Related

    Brad Boxberger Blows Save, Allows Two Homers Against Cubs

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Brad Boxberger Blows Save, Allows Two Homers Against Cubs

    Arizona Sports
    via Arizona Sports

    9th-Inning Homers by Bote and Rizzo Lift Cubs Past D-Backs

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    9th-Inning Homers by Bote and Rizzo Lift Cubs Past D-Backs

    Bruce Miles
    via Daily Herald

    MLB.com Re-Ranks MLB's Top 100 Prospects

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB.com Re-Ranks MLB's Top 100 Prospects

    MLB
    via MLB

    Winker Out for the Season with Shoulder Injury

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Winker Out for the Season with Shoulder Injury

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report