Devin McCourty Won't Return vs. Jets After Being Diagnosed with Concussion

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty exited Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a head injury, the team announced.

NESN's Doug Kyed speculated McCourty had suffered a concussion.

McCourty, 31, has been a staple of New England's defense since 2010 and one of the NFL's best free safeties in that time. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion.

He notched 97 tackles and an interception in 2017, and he had 80 tackles and an interception through New England's first 15 games this season.

His injury is undoubtedly a blow for the Patriots, who have built a solid secondary with cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe joining the safety pair of McCourty and Patrick Chung.

The Patriots also added Jason McCourty, Devin's brother, to the team this year.

Devin has appreciated having his brother with him in New England, as he told reporters in early May, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com:

"He brings leadership that I think we don't have on this team; he knows how to deal with adversity. Sometimes we get in a routine—we've won a lot of football games—and it's always good to hear a different perspective of what it takes so you're not kind of getting worn down or thinking this is too much. You get a perspective from him going 0-16. He always tells me, 'Last year, worst year ever.' I think hearing that motivates you and lets you know you're doing the right things that push you."

With McCourty sidelined, Nate Ebner will likely slide into the starting free safety role. McCourty at least has time to recover before New England begins its postseason in the divisional round, which starts Jan. 12.