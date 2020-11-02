    Steelers Rumors: Cam Heyward Has 'Minor' Quad Injury After Ravens Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 20: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field on August 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward is "dealing with a minor quad injury," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He limped off the field Sunday during Pittsburgh's 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

    Heyward was durable throughout the first five seasons of his career, never missing a game after Pittsburgh drafted him in the first round in 2011.

    He played just seven contests in 2016 because of hamstring and pectoral injuries before bouncing back with 15 contests in 2017 and 16 the last two years.

    The Ohio State product has 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2020.

    Heyward notched a career-best 12 sacks in 2017 as one of Pittsburgh's most important defensive forces and followed up with eight in 2018 and nine in 2019. Opposing offensive lines are tasked with either double-teaming him and opening lanes for others or trusting someone to block him straight up, which is a daunting task.

    The Steelers can turn toward a combination of Carlos Davis, Tyson Alualu and Isaiah Buggs if Heyward has to miss any action.

    While the others could help keep the defense afloat, Heyward is an integral part of the front seven and makes Pittsburgh a much more potent Super Bowl threat.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks

      49ers' All-Pro TE has a broken bone in his foot (Schefter)

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely

      49ers QB expected to miss an extended period of time with a high-ankle sprain (Schefter)

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Tomlin Becomes Winningest African-American Head Coach in NFL History

      Mike Tomlin Becomes Winningest African-American Head Coach in NFL History
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Mike Tomlin Becomes Winningest African-American Head Coach in NFL History

      Curt Popejoy
      via Steelers Wire

      Steelers Reportedly Receive Good News on Alualu and Heyward Injuries

      Steelers Reportedly Receive Good News on Alualu and Heyward Injuries
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers Reportedly Receive Good News on Alualu and Heyward Injuries

      Behind the Steel Curtain
      via Behind the Steel Curtain