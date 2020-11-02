Steelers Rumors: Cam Heyward Has 'Minor' Quad Injury After Ravens Game

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward is "dealing with a minor quad injury," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He limped off the field Sunday during Pittsburgh's 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Heyward was durable throughout the first five seasons of his career, never missing a game after Pittsburgh drafted him in the first round in 2011.

He played just seven contests in 2016 because of hamstring and pectoral injuries before bouncing back with 15 contests in 2017 and 16 the last two years.

The Ohio State product has 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2020.

Heyward notched a career-best 12 sacks in 2017 as one of Pittsburgh's most important defensive forces and followed up with eight in 2018 and nine in 2019. Opposing offensive lines are tasked with either double-teaming him and opening lanes for others or trusting someone to block him straight up, which is a daunting task.

The Steelers can turn toward a combination of Carlos Davis, Tyson Alualu and Isaiah Buggs if Heyward has to miss any action.

While the others could help keep the defense afloat, Heyward is an integral part of the front seven and makes Pittsburgh a much more potent Super Bowl threat.