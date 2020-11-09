Report: Ravens' Calais Campbell Likely to Miss 'Multiple Weeks' with Calf Injury

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell suffered a calf strain during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts and will likely miss multiple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

One positive is there are no structural issues with the injury and is not a "major injury," per Rapoport.

Campbell has been one of the most reliable players in the NFL since joining the league in 2008. In his first 12 seasons, the defensive lineman only missed six regular season games and has started all 16 games in each of the last five years, adding eight more starts to begin 2020.

This creates a concern any time the veteran is forced to miss time due to an injury.

The 34-year-old has seamlessly transitioned to the Ravens since coming over from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. He has started every game, totaling four sacks while helping the squad produce the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL.

Campbell has been a consistent producer for years, earning five Pro Bowl selections over the past six seasons. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2017 when he totaled 14.5 sacks. After spending the majority of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Campbell was a key part in turning the Jaguars into an intimidating defense upon arriving in 2017.

With Baltimore, he has a chance to add more team success to an impressive resume of individual accolades.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The latest injury could be a setback for a squad with high expectations this year, but the latest addition of Yannick Ngakoue should help the pass rush. Justin Madubuike and Justin Ellis saw extra snaps on Sunday and should continue to get playing time in the next few games.