Astros' Justin Verlander to Undergo Testing After Leaving with Possible Injury

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was removed early from Sunday's spring training start against the New York Mets with an apparent injury.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the veteran was expected to throw four innings but left after two despite allowing zero runs and throwing just 28 pitches.

It's unclear if the issue is related to the groin injury that limited him earlier in camp.

Per McTaggart, the pitcher is "being taken for some medical tests."

Despite this setback, Verlander has been durable throughout his career. The 2019 campaign marked the 13th time in the past 14 seasons he started at least 30 games.

Verlander is one of the best pitchers of his generation. The eight-time All-Star won the 2006 American League Rookie of the Year, the AL Cy Young and AL MVP in 2011, and the AL Cy Young last year.

His spectacular 2011 campaign saw him throw 251 innings with a 2.40 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 250 strikeouts. He was phenomenal for Houston after the team acquired him via trade in August 2017, posting a 1.06 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in five regular-season appearances and 2.21 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in six postseason appearances, helping the Astros to win the first World Series in franchise history.

He won the Cy Young last year with a 2.58 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 300 strikeouts in 223 innings and was looking for similar success in 2020.

The Astros will have to ask the likes of Zack Greinke, Lance McCullers Jr. and Jose Urquidy to carry the rotation if Verlander misses time into the regular season. While they can keep the team afloat in the short term, Houston needs Verlander back and healthy to maximize its World Series chances.