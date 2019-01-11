Alex Bregman Undergoes Surgery on Elbow Injury; 3B Limited for Spring Training

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Houston Astros announced third baseman Alex Bregman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Friday to "remove loose bodies."

Houston noted the 24-year-old infielder will be limited at the start of spring training but should return to action before the start of the regular season.

Bregman shot through the Astros' system after being drafted second overall in 2015. He turned into a star in 2017 with a .284/.352/.475 slash line and 19 home runs to help Houston win the World Series.

After a slow start in 2018, Bregman finished strong to post a .286/.394/.532 slash line with 31 homers and 10 stolen bases.

The Astros have one of the league's best offenses. Although Bregman is tentatively expected back to start the new campaign, Houston has more than enough talent to remain dangerous if his recovery takes a little extra time or the organization decides to be cautious.



Manager A.J. Hinch could plug either Yuli Gurriel or Aledmys Diaz in at the hot corner until Bregman is able to return.