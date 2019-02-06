Report: Otto Porter Traded to Bulls; Wizards Receive Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

In a surprise move, the Washington Wizards have reportedly traded Otto Porter to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Wednesday.

The forward is currently averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. He was also slowed down by a knee injury that cost him nearly a month of action.

When healthy, Porter has a lot of upside that he has shown at different points in his career. He signed a four-year extension in 2017 worth $106.5 million that will keep him under contract through at least 2019-20 with a player option in 2020-21.

The assumption was that this would keep him in Washington alongside the core of John Wall and Bradley Beal for a significant amount of time. However, a poor start to the season following a first-round exit in last year's playoffs led to significant drama.

Charania described a "volatile practice" involving the players in November, while Wall was fined for cursing at the coach, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

At that point, everyone on the roster was available in a trade, with the team especially hoping to move Porter and Kelly Oubre, per Wojnarowski.

Oubre was eventually dealt for Trevor Ariza in December, while Porter is now headed out of town in his own deal.

The 25-year-old has a chance to start fresh in a new location where he can take advantage of his natural talents. Despite modest scoring numbers, the forward can be an impact player while filling up the stat sheet in a number of ways.

He can rebound, defend and make open shots, knocking down 44.1 percent from three-point range in 2017-18.

The player's all-around contributions helped him lead the Wizards and rank 26th in the league with 8.1 win shares last season, per Basketball Reference. His 9.4 win shares in 2016-17 was good for 21st in the NBA.

The 2013 No. 3 overall draft pick has continued to improve his all-around game and maintains his All-Star potential as he starts the next stage of his career for the rebuilding Bulls.