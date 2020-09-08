Eric Hosmer Exits Padres vs. Rockies with Finger Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres announced first baseman Eric Hosmer suffered a fractured left index finger during Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Hosmer's first season with the team fell well short of expectations. According to FanGraphs, his WAR dropped from 4.1 in 2017 to minus-0.1.

His raw numbers improved in 2019 as he batted .265 with a .425 slugging percentage, 22 home runs and 99 RBI. Hosmer's weighed on-base average (.309) remained stagnant, and his weighted runs created plus (91) were the second-lowest of his career.

His performance in 2020 has been encouraging, though. He's slugging .542 with eight home runs and 32 RBI through 34 games.

Hosmer's durability was likely one of the reasons San Diego's front office felt comfortable making such a large investment in him. The 30-year-old has appeared in 150-plus MLB games seven times in his first nine years. The exceptions were 2011, when he started the season in the minors, and 2014, when he fractured his right hand.

The Padres' fortunes were trending upward heading into the 2020 season, and playoff expansion eased their potential path to the postseason for the first time since 2006. Losing Hosmer shouldn't put a big dent in those aspirations.