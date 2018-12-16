Texans RB Lamar Miller Injured Ankle vs. Jets; Will Be Ready for Playoffs

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller suffered an ankle injury against the New York Jets during Saturday's 29-22 win but is expected to be back for the postseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

The 27-year-old has been a focal point of Houston's offense the past three years. He signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Texans prior to the 2016 season and rushed for 1,073 and five touchdowns while also catching 31 passes for 188 yards and another score in 14 games.

He remained a mainstay of Houston's offense in 2017, especially with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the season after tearing his ACL, rushing for a solid if unspectacular 888 yards and three touchdowns. Houston's offense struggled in general, however, with Tom Savage at quarterback.

The return of Watson gave the Texans a boost offensively in 2018, with Miler holding down the backfield, rushing for 917 yards and four scores. Pro Football Focus has given him a grade of 77.3, 17th among halfbacks.

Without him, Houston will turn to Alfred Blue in the backfield, while D'Onta Foreman could play a role once he's deemed ready for game action after recovering from an Achilles injury.