Jack Doyle Injured Kidney in Win vs. Dolphins; Reportedly Out for Season

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle's 2018 season hit a roadblock on Sunday as head coach Frank Reich told reporters Doyle injured his kidney and required a "procedure" that will reportedly end his season.

The Athletic's Stephen Holder previously reported Doyle suffered an unspecified injury that could land him on injured reserve.

As one of the Colts' most reliable targets when healthy, the 28-year-old has registered 26 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Following the departure of Coby Fleener, Doyle was given an increased role in 2016, and he answered with 59 receptions for 584 yards and five touchdowns.

The former Western Kentucky standout had just 209 career receiving yards and three touchdowns in three seasons entering 2016, but he easily surpassed those totals as one of quarterback Andrew Luck's top pass-catchers.

Doyle was the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart behind Dwayne Allen when the campaign kicked off, but with Allen struggling through injuries at times, he was an even more integral part of the offense than initially expected.

He performed so well, in fact, that Indianapolis decided to trade Allen to the New England Patriots during the following offseason.

As the unquestioned top tight end, Doyle produced to the tune of 80 grabs for 690 yards and four touchdowns last season despite Luck missing the entire campaign.

One of Doyle's greatest attributes since entering the NFL has been his penchant for avoiding injury, as he played in 78 of a possible 80 career games in five years prior to this season.

That changed this season, however, as Doyle has missed five games due to a hip injury.

Now that Doyle is reportedly headed for IR, Indy's tight end depth will be tested in a big way. Indianapolis addressed the area during the offseason by signing Eric Ebron, and he will be the No. 1 option at the position with Doyle unavailable.

The Colts also figure to lean more heavily on their wide receiver corps of T.Y. Hilton, Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers.

Indianapolis has some solid weapons on offense even if Doyle is forced to miss time, but his versatility and dependability will be difficult to replace.