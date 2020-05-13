Chargers' Mike Pouncey Cleared for 2020 NFL Season After Surgery on Neck Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey received good news on Wednesday about his recovery from neck surgery last October.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call, Pouncey announced he has been medically cleared to play next season.

"I feel great," he said. "It's still a process coming back from neck surgery, so I'm just in the rehab stages. But yes, if you was to ask the doctor that did my surgery, I've been cleared to play."

Prior to last season, the oft-injured Pouncey looked like he had turned a corner. He started 37 straight games from 2017 until Week 5 of the 2019 season.

Pouncey's 2019 season came to an end when it was revealed he needed neck surgery due to an injury suffered against the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers are hoping for better overall production from their offensive line in 2019. Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner ranked them as the NFL's third-worst group last season and had the lowest-ranked guard (Dan Feeney) and worst pass-protecting right tackle (Sam Tevi).

That group will be tasked with protecting either Tyrod Taylor or first-round pick Justin Herbert at quarterback.

As long as Pouncey can stay on the field, he should help the Chargers improve their pass-protection and run-blocking in 2020.