Pistons Star Andre Drummond out vs. Kings with Concussion

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 8: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 8, 2017 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond will miss at least one game after being hit in the face by James Johnson of the Miami Heat during Friday's 98-93 win. 

Per Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press, Drummond is in the NBA's concussion protocol and won't be available for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings

Drummond, who has never been one to miss significant time, appeared in 78 games a season ago to strong results. 

By season's end, Drummond averaged 15.0 points, 1.6 blocks and a league-leading 16.0 rebounds while dishing out a career-high 3.0 assists per game. 

Now in his first season playing for head coach Dwane Casey, Drummond has logged 16.3 points, 1.7 blocks and a league-best 14.9 boards per outing. 

As all those figures indicate, Drummond is one of the league's premier rebounders and second-chance opportunists.

He's also a robust pick-and-roll weapon who uses his length, speed and height to finish with authority as a rim-runner. Considering he can control the paint in a big way, losing him for even a brief stretch figures to hamper the Pistons' ability to do damage below the free-throw line. 

Zaza Pachulia should pick up extra minutes at center with Drummond down, while Blake Griffin figures to shoulder a more significant workload as the Pistons' frontcourt anchor. 

Related

    Report: Fultz Returning to Philly for Rehab

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Fultz Returning to Philly for Rehab

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Rookies Are Future All-Stars?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Which Rookies Are Future All-Stars?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Power Rankings: Here Come the Warriors 👀

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    Updated Power Rankings: Here Come the Warriors 👀

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    At 25, AD Showing Why He's Worth the Hype

    NBA logo
    NBA

    At 25, AD Showing Why He's Worth the Hype

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report