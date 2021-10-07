X

    Seahawks' Russell Wilson Exits vs. Rams with Dislocated Finger Injury

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson left Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams and was questionable to return with a dislocated finger.

    Wilson's middle finger bent awkwardly after his right hand hit Aaron Donald as the Rams star was defending a pass attempt.

    Wilson was 11-of-16 for 152 yards and one touchdown with one interception and was replaced by Geno Smith.

    In his 10th NFL season, Wilson has never missed a game. He was, however, hampered by injuries throughout 2016, suffering a sprained ankle in Week 1 and a sprained MCL in Week 3, and spent most of the year at less than 100 percent.

    The Wisconsin product had thrown for 1,044 yards and nine touchdowns against zero interceptions through his first four games.

    Smith won the backup job in training camp.

