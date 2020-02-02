Vernon Davis Retires from NFL in Super Bowl Pregame Video with Rob Gronkowski

Will Newton/Getty Images

Washington tight end Vernon Davis announced his retirement Sunday, revealing his decision in style.

Davis broke the news in a Super Bowl LIV pregame video for Fox Sports, one that saw him join former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison in retirement:

He later confirmed his decision to ESPN's John Keim.

Davis, 36, spent 14 seasons in the NFL, compiling 583 catches, 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns in stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Washington. He was the sixth overall pick by the 49ers in the 2006 NFL draft.

The two-time Pro Bowler (2009, 2013) was one of the more dangerous pass-catching tight ends in the NFL during his prime, though his production dropped off later in his career. He won a Super Bowl title with the Broncos in the 2015 season.

He was downright dominant in 2009, catching 78 passes for 965 yards and 13 touchdowns, all career highs. While he generally maintained a high level of play through the 2013 season, his drop-off since has been fairly severe.

In his last season with Washington, he registered just 10 catches for 123 yards and one score in four games.

While Davis won't be remembered as one of the truly elite tight ends of his generation, overshadowed by the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten, he was still a superb athlete and one of the more dynamic players at his position for a five-year stretch.

He'll certainly be remembered amongst the group of the players that ushered in the revitalization of the tight end position in the 2000s.