John Harbaugh to Return as Ravens HC in 2019, Work on Contract Extension

John Harbaugh will return to the Baltimore Ravens for a 12th season as head coach.

The Ravens announced the decision Friday and noted the team is planning to discuss a contract extension with Harbaugh with an eye toward keeping him beyond 2019:

It's been an up-and-down season for Baltimore, but it currently holds the final playoff spot in the AFC at 8-6 with two weeks left in the 2018 regular season.

The main reason for the successes: a top-ranked defense that has clamped down on opponents as one of the league's most physically imposing front sevens sets the tone for slugfests.

That said, offensive limitations have continued to cap Baltimore's ceiling—a story that's become all too familiar for Harbaugh's team over the past five years.

In offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg's third year with the club, the Ravens wield one of the NFL's least threatening attacks.

Although they have done well to churn out a 13th-ranked 24.4 points per game, they lack explosive dimensions with an anemic passing game that manages just 227.8 yards.

The Ravens have also failed to consistently hit on big plays and have only 38 completed passes of greater than 20 yards. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the league with 68.

Another offseason of tinkering likely lies ahead, and the Ravens will have to mull over ways to bolster their perimeter playmaking corps to help ascendant signal-caller Lamar Jackson as he settles into a full-time role under center.

Now it will be up to Harbaugh to help shape the team's future as the franchise moves forward with its stalwart holding steady on the sideline.

