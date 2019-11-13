CM Punk Returns to WWE Programming on 'Backstage,' Will Feature on Show

DAVE ALLOCCA/Associated Press

After nearly six years away from the company, CM Punk's hiatus came to an end Tuesday when he made his official return to WWE programming on WWE Backstage:



Punk hadn't been seen in WWE since competing in the 2014 Royal Rumble match, but recent developments generated some hope among fans that he would return to the fold.

Most notably, Punk admitted to auditioning for a role on Fox's WWE Backstage show alongside Renee Young and Booker T. Punk noted at the time that his negotiations were with Fox and not WWE, however.

When Punk left WWE in 2014, he was injured and frustrated. During an appearance on the Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana (warning: NSFW language), Punk said he was working through a staph infection and spoke ill of WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann.

Amann later filed a defamation lawsuit against Punk, which Punk won.

Punk also said on the podcast that WWE sent him his termination papers on his wedding day, which is something that irked him and contributed to him not wanting to return.

In subsequent years, Punk moved away from pro wrestling completely and focused on MMA instead. Punk had a pair of fights in UFC, losing by first-round submission to Mickey Gall and losing by unanimous decision to Mike Jackson.

Punk has also dabbled in MMA announcing while otherwise remaining largely outside the public eye.

The 41-year-old Punk took part in a shoot interview the weekend of All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view and touched on a number of subjects, including his relationship with WWE or lack thereof.

Punk did leave the door open regarding working with WWE again at some point in the future, though, as he said he would pick up the phone if Vince McMahon or Triple H ever called him.

It once seemed next to impossible that Punk would ever make up with WWE, but many disgruntled stars had done so previously, including Bret Hart and The Ultimate Warrior.

Punk's exact role with WWE remains to be seen, but if there are one or more matches in his future, it could help generate more buzz for the company than anything in recent memory.

