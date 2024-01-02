Report: Dwight Howard Signs Contract with Philippines Team amid NBA Comeback Hopes

Gene Wang/Getty Images

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard intends to sign with the Philippines-based Strong Group, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The deal will run through the Dubai International Basketball Championship, which tips off Jan. 19 and concludes Jan. 28 in the United Arab Emirates.

Charania reported Howard maintains hope of playing in the NBA again.

The 38-year-old worked out with the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2023-24 season, and he jokingly lobbied for a spot on the Detroit Pistons amid their historic losing streak in December.

The ship may have sailed on a comeback, though.

Howard last suited up in the Association in 2021-22, and averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 60 appearances.

Unable to land with an NBA team last year, the experienced center signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League. He put up monster numbers (23.2 PPG, 16.2 REB and 1.2 BLK) while getting the full star treatment. He was a T1 League All-Star and even selected to compete in the league's Three-Point Contest.

Signing a short-term deal gives Howard the flexibility to keep the door to the NBA open.