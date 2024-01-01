Report: RJ Barrett's Contract Called 'Toxic Asset' by NBA Insiders After Knicks Trade

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN's Zach Lowe revealed former New York Knicks wing R.J. Barrett's contract was viewed as a "toxic asset" by some anonymous NBA front office members and coaches following his trade to the Toronto Raptors.

"I've always said if there's a continuum of RJ Barrett optimism and pessimism—and over here on the pessimistic side is like, 'He just stinks, he's a toxic asset.' And that is a word that got thrown around yesterday in my conversations with front office people and coaches—toxic asset. Like you're swallowing his contract," Lowe said during the latest edition of The Lowe Post podcast (20:30 mark).

Barrett and point guard Immanuel Quickley were dealt to the Raptors on Saturday in exchange for OG Anunoby, with a second-round pick getting sent to Toronto as part of the trade.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft is currently playing on a four-year, $107 million contract. It runs through the 2026-27 season, with Barrett set to make $29.6 million in the final year of his deal (per Spotrac).

Although the 23-year-old is averaging 18.2 points per game this season, his efficiency has been subpar despite possessing the ability to generate constant rim pressure. Barrett owns an effective field goal percentage of just 47.8 percent, which was the worst mark among New York's rotation players (via NBA.com).