Mason Rudolph Named Steelers' Starting QB vs. Ravens over Kenny Pickett, Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett appears to be recovered enough from ankle surgery to return to action, but he won't be re-assuming his starting role in Week 18.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Monday that Mason Rudolph will remain the team's starter for the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

"I think Kenny's availability is less in question this week," Tomlin said. "That being said, we're going to leave the ball in Mason Rudolph's hands."

The Steelers ended a three-game losing streak and won back-to-back games since inserting Rudolph as the starting quarterback. At 9-7, Pittsburgh's playoff hopes are still alive heading into the final week of the season.

It makes sense that Tomlin wouldn't want to disrupt the team's offense, as the previously much-maligned unit has recently found its stride. According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are averaging 32 points and 432.5 yards of offense with Rudolph as the starter.

"Mason's done a great job," rookie right tackle Broderick Jones said after Pittsburgh's 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. "He comes in with the spark; he's not timid. He's been doing it for a long time, so he was just waiting on the shot. He's taking full advantage of it."

In Week 18, the Steelers will be facing a Ravens team that has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so perhaps Baltimore will rest its starters to begin preparing for the playoffs. Pittsburgh will need some help to get into the playoffs, but winning the game is paramount to the team's chances.