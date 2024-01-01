Bill Belichick on Future With Patriots: 'I'm Focused on Getting Ready for the Jets'

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Bill Belichick remained evasive when asked about his future with the New England Patriots beyond this season.

Pressed Monday on whether he wants to continue coaching the Patriots and what, if any, conversations have been held on that subject, Belichick sidestepped the question.

"Yeah, I'm focused on getting ready for the Jets," he said. "We haven't played them in a long time, been all season, so I'm going to work on the Jets here and get ready to go.

The legendary coach used almost exactly the same language when asked in early December about his long-term commitment.

There's nothing concrete to indicate the Patriots and Belichick are heading toward a divorce after a bitterly disappointing season. He's under contract with the organization for multiple years as well.

But it's not just New England's 4-12 that's leading some people to believe a coaching change looms on the horizon.

On Dec. 11, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported his sources indicated "a decision was made" after a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany in Week 10. He said the impression was that the Pats wouldn't fire a figure as distinguished as Belichick in the middle of the year.

Then Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal reported on Dec. 26 that Belichick "has expressed doubt about his future in New England to the staff at various points over the last few weeks."

Over the course of the campaign, the scale of the rebuilding job required for the Patriots has become abundantly clear.

Neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe is the answer at quarterback, so addressing that position will be atop New England's list of priorities. Thanks to poor personnel decisions in the draft and free agency in recent years, other areas of the roster require upgrades as well.

Belichick will turn 72 in April. He may not want to stick around when all of the problems the Pats face can't be fully solved in one offseason.

The organization, meanwhile, might have some reservations about his suitability in leading a rebuild. He has had four years to build a contender after Tom Brady left and failed to do so.