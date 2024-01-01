Dolphins vs. Bills Flexed to Sunday Night as Part of NFL Week 18 Schedule

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Times have been officially announced for the entire Week 18 slate, and the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will battle for the AFC East title and the conference's No. 2 seed on the final edition of Sunday Night Football.

The Dolphins have already clinched a playoff berth, but the Bills haven't yet. However, a Bills win gets them in, as does a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Baltimore Ravens or a Jacksonville Jaguars defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

The Jags' game is a big one as well. If they win, then the Jags will clinch the AFC South. If they lose, then the winner of the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts matchup will lock up the division.

Ultimately, a host of AFC teams are still alive:

In addition, the Green Bay Packers' game against the Chicago Bears is one to watch. If Green Bay wins, then it will earn the NFC's No. 7 seed.

A loss and a Seattle Seahawks win over the Arizona Cardinals vaults Seattle into the playoffs at 9-8.