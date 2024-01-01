Jordan Love Keeps Packers' Playoff Hopes Alive, Astounds NFL Fans in Win vs. Vikings

Jordan Love Keeps Packers' Playoff Hopes Alive, Astounds NFL Fans in Win vs. VikingsJanuary 1, 2024
Jordan Love ended 2023 on a high note.
Love's dominant performance against the Minnesota Vikings helped the Green Bay Packers cruise to a 33-10 victory on Sunday Night Football.
He threw for 256 yards, with 180 of them coming in the first half alone. Love also tossed three touchdowns without committing a turnover, adding a fourth score on the ground. Over his past seven starts, the 25-year-old has recorded 16 touchdown passes compared to just one interception.
Rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed was Love's favorite target, reeling in six catches for a career-high 89 yards. He also scored two touchdowns, with the first going for 33 yards to help the Packers jump out to an early 10-0 lead.
Jordan Love to Jayden Reed for the seventh time this year!
Green Bay's defense held up well, allowing just three points through three quarters while picking off Vikings starting quarterback Jaren Hall before he was eventually benched. NFL fans were amazed by Love's performance in particular, as the victory improved the Packers' chances of making the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.
Jordan Love lays out for the touchdown!
Jordan Loves those one-footed throws 😤
Talked about this with <a href="https://twitter.com/minakimes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minakimes</a> this week: tonight's game was gonna show how much Jordan Love has grown. <br><br>Last game vs. MIN in Week 8, Love looked lost vs. Flores' defense. Tonight? He's decisive, intuitive & in command. Picking it apart, even.<br><br>GB fans should be real excited
Green Bay improved to 8-8 following the victory, as head coach Matt LaFleur's team is in control of its own postseason destiny. The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 18.