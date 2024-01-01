X

NFL

    Jordan Love Keeps Packers' Playoff Hopes Alive, Astounds NFL Fans in Win vs. Vikings

    zach bacharContributor IJanuary 1, 2024

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 31: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Jordan Love ended 2023 on a high note.

    Love's dominant performance against the Minnesota Vikings helped the Green Bay Packers cruise to a 33-10 victory on Sunday Night Football.

    He threw for 256 yards, with 180 of them coming in the first half alone. Love also tossed three touchdowns without committing a turnover, adding a fourth score on the ground. Over his past seven starts, the 25-year-old has recorded 16 touchdown passes compared to just one interception.

    Rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed was Love's favorite target, reeling in six catches for a career-high 89 yards. He also scored two touchdowns, with the first going for 33 yards to help the Packers jump out to an early 10-0 lead.

    NFL @NFL

    Jordan Love to Jayden Reed for the seventh time this year!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsMIN</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av">https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av</a> <a href="https://t.co/edDNVK1f9y">pic.twitter.com/edDNVK1f9y</a>

    Green Bay's defense held up well, allowing just three points through three quarters while picking off Vikings starting quarterback Jaren Hall before he was eventually benched. NFL fans were amazed by Love's performance in particular, as the victory improved the Packers' chances of making the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.

    NFL @NFL

    Jordan Love lays out for the touchdown!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsMIN</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av">https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av</a> <a href="https://t.co/tKVChsYux3">pic.twitter.com/tKVChsYux3</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Jordan Loves those one-footed throws 😤<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsMIN</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av">https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av</a> <a href="https://t.co/l7sF4gVZQs">pic.twitter.com/l7sF4gVZQs</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Packer fans watching Jordan Love ball out <a href="https://t.co/gcX6c24UYK">pic.twitter.com/gcX6c24UYK</a>

    IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers

    Jordan Love in a Must Win Game<br><br>• 24 of 33 passing (73%)<br>• 256 yards <br>• 3 passing touchdowns <br>• 1 rushing touchdown <br>• 0 interceptions <br>• 0 sacks taken<br>• The Win <a href="https://t.co/pPffNsFXaC">pic.twitter.com/pPffNsFXaC</a>

    Andy Herman @AndyHermanNFL

    Jordan Love is becomming undeniable right in front of our eyes. Happy freaking New Year everyone.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Jordan Love makes playing QB look really fun

    Steve Palazzolo @PFF_Steve

    Jordan Love is third in the NFL with 30 touchdown passes

    Football @BostonConnr

    Jordan Love and the Packers dominating Brian Flores and Minnesota <br><br>Looking like a massive win for Green Bay in the road

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    Matt LaFleur in his bag on the concept. <br>Jordan Love in his bag on the one-footed side-arm sling throw. <br><br>Tud.

    Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert

    JORDAN LOVE TEAM ON HIS BACK

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    Jordan Love sitting back, reading the instructions manual, and throwing where receivers are wide open.

    Drew @mambarojo

    Jordan love and Jayden reed tonight <a href="https://t.co/h6v5u2NhiE">pic.twitter.com/h6v5u2NhiE</a>

    Lily Zhao @LilySZhao

    Jordan Love in 16 weeks:<br><br>30 passing TD<br>4 rushing TD

    Carmen Vitali @CarmieV

    Talked about this with <a href="https://twitter.com/minakimes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minakimes</a> this week: tonight's game was gonna show how much Jordan Love has grown. <br><br>Last game vs. MIN in Week 8, Love looked lost vs. Flores' defense. Tonight? He's decisive, intuitive &amp; in command. Picking it apart, even.<br><br>GB fans should be real excited

    Jim Rome @jimrome

    Damn! Jordan Love getting NICE. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#packers</a>

    Lord Lambeau 🧀 @LordLambeau

    What Jordan Love is doing with this offense is flat out remarkable.

    Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL

    Brian Flores' defense has given QBs headaches all season long...<br><br>Jordan Love has systematically torn them apart tonight.

    Green Bay improved to 8-8 following the victory, as head coach Matt LaFleur's team is in control of its own postseason destiny. The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 18.