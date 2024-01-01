DJ Moore Says Justin Fields Should Be Bears' Franchise QB: 'He is Him'

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, giving them the chance to build their franchise around a hot quarterback prospect such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.

However, they have a talented quarterback already in 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields, who has been scorching hot of late. He has a big supporter in No. 1 wideout DJ Moore, who expressed his support after the Bears' 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Bears started this season 0-4 and then 3-8 before winning four of their last five. Fields has led Chicago during its latest stretch and dominated the Falcons by completing 20-of-32 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown while running for 45 yards and another score.

That gives Chicago something to ponder as its season closes. The Bears can opt to construct their roster around Fields and instead build other parts of their roster as they hope to parlay their late-season momentum into 2024. Or they can restart the quarterback clock and go forth with a player such as Williams, Maye or Daniels.

Of note, the Bears also own the No. 10 overall pick at this point, enabling general manager Ryan Poles to add another blue-chip prospect to the roster.