    Refs' Late Penalty on Lions Draws NFL Fans' Ire in DET's Loss vs. Cowboys

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 31, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions reacts to a penalty during a two point conversion attempt against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    One of the more chaotic finishes this NFL season took place on Saturday to help cap the Dallas Cowboys' 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions.

    Down 20-13 with no timeouts and 1:41 remaining in regulation, the Lions took advantage of a soft Cowboys coverage by trotting 75 yards down the field and scoring after Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for an 11-yard touchdown pass.

    With 23 seconds remaining, the Lions decided to go for the jugular and set up for a two-point conversion. Goff found offensive tackle Taylor Decker for the two-point conversion, and the Lions went up 21-20, for mere moments.

    After an officials' discussion, referee Brad Allen called Decker for an illegal touch, leading to a five-yard Lions penalty. On the Lions' second attempt, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was called for offsides, leading to a third opportunity. That last one fell short, the Cowboys recovered an onside kick, and that was the ballgame.

    NFL @NFL

    After an insane sequence of events, the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> D makes a huge stop on the 2-pt attempt. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsDAL</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/urKeZaIvCL">https://t.co/urKeZaIvCL</a> <a href="https://t.co/iAHpmM8xkz">pic.twitter.com/iAHpmM8xkz</a>

    Afterward, confusion reigned. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that referees claimed No. 70 (Dan Skipper) and not No. 68 (Decker) reported as eligible. Skipper told reporters postgame that he did not report as eligible.

    Colton Pouncy @colton_pouncy

    Dan Campbell says the officials told him No. 70 (Dan Skipper) reported as eligible. <br><br>In the locker room, Skipper said he didn't say a word to the officials. <a href="https://t.co/YPbi4jvAcT">pic.twitter.com/YPbi4jvAcT</a>

    Campbell also said he explained to referees pregame what the Lions would do "to a T."

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    Coach Campbell on the end of the game. <a href="https://t.co/xo0rQQi9C4">pic.twitter.com/xo0rQQi9C4</a>

    Meanwhile, Decker said he reported as was told (overhead video showed Decker heading over to the official before the play, with Skipper later briefly joining alongside him).

    Nolan Bianchi @nolanbianchi

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a> Taylor Decker: "I did what I was told to do." <a href="https://t.co/nAniCMAZIh">pic.twitter.com/nAniCMAZIh</a>

    Quarterback Jared Goff told reporters that he asked Decker to report as an eligible receiver to officials before the play.

    Nolan Bianchi @nolanbianchi

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a> QB Jared Goff: I do know that Decker reported and that Skipper did not. <a href="https://t.co/X3KwD0zsdB">pic.twitter.com/X3KwD0zsdB</a>

    In the pool report obtained by the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins, Allen said Skipper (No. 70) reported and that Decker (No. 68) did not.

    Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins

    Cowboys-Lions pool report: <a href="https://t.co/RTBq4iZgmt">pic.twitter.com/RTBq4iZgmt</a>

    There are a few theories and conclusions on the matter:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Based on what the Lions' offensive linemen said, the referee called the wrong number as eligible….and then called a penalty on Detroit. <a href="https://t.co/8fW4CItDNc">https://t.co/8fW4CItDNc</a>

    Scott Hanson @ScottHanson

    Agreed, Mike. Lions tried to do a head fake against Cowboys &amp; it faked out the officials. <br>(And on top of that, I'd bet Decker's right hand makes the "chest swipe / I'm reporting" motion if we could see the reverse angle of him in front of Allen. Look closely) <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLFilms</a> -… <a href="https://t.co/MpIoY50bNG">https://t.co/MpIoY50bNG</a>

    Sheil Kapadia @SheilKapadia

    Campbell says he gave refs a pregame heads-up on the play.<br><br>Based on replays/player accounts, Lions did exactly what they were supposed to do.<br><br>Refs screwed up. Didn't fix it. And mistake has playoff implications.<br><br>There's no "refs are only human" argument here. That's egregious.

    Ultimately, NFL fans were rather displeased with how things went down.

    Bob Wojnowski @bobwojnowski

    Referee Brad Allen somehow didn't see/hear Taylor Decker report as eligible. Supposedly, it's on the player to make it clear he's reporting. But Decker's face was 12 inches from Allen's, and nothing was said/heard??? Looks like an officiating gaffe to me.

    Jalen Rose @JalenRose

    Taylor Decker reported!!! We got robbed!!! 🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁

    Danny Bennett @RealDannyB

    Taylor Decker not reporting, but asking the referee how their Christmas was, right?<br><br>The Detroit Lions got royally screwed on this. Period<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ve0Zb1pcKC">pic.twitter.com/Ve0Zb1pcKC</a>

    Bill Voth @billvoth

    3 weeks ago, Patrick Mahomes lamented that refs took "away greatness." But Kardarius Toney was offside. <br><br>Unless Taylor Decker was asking the ref what he's doing later, it appears greatness was taken away from the Lions - who went to Dallas and went for 2 to an offensive lineman.

    Kyle Rudolph @KyleRudolph

    Going to be a tough week for Brad Allen.. unless Taylor Decker just wanted to wish him a Happy New Year before that 2 point play, which makes total sense. Detroit will get their letter from the league mid week, but no consequences for bad officials.

    Amy Swearer @AmySwearer

    Am I incredibly biased against the Cowboys? Absolutely.<br><br>But are you completely nuts if you think Taylor Decker walked up to the ref and got said ref's attention just to NOT report as eligible here? Also yes. <a href="https://t.co/tAY9vmKegj">https://t.co/tAY9vmKegj</a>

    gw @grantwingersoll

    Video evidence of Taylor decker reporting. Refs are making a mockery of professional football.

    Dan Bradley @HockeyVoxDB

    That's the most Lions ending to a football game I've ever seen. ZERO chance Taylor Decker didn't report as eligible. None. That's ridiculous.

    DetroitSportsPodcast @DetroitPodcast

    Man! Looks like the whole world saw Taylor Decker report. Lions got screwed

    Gare Bear @GVLaker68

    Taylor Decker clearly reported to the officials. <br><br>The officiating just cost the Lions. What a fucking joke.

    Travis Mulhauser @portislives

    Yeah, stop with the "take your pick penalty". 100% all those fouls are predicated on not reporting and 100% the officials mixed up Skipper and Taylor Decker. All time blunder from Brad Allen. Absolute horseshitery

    Colston Connoisseur @UMvsEveryone

    So the ref thought Skipper reported as eligible, saw them throw to Decker, and then doubled down on their mistake thinking the LIONS were the ones who mixed it up<br><br>Tremendous stuff

    Al Karsten @bigalfredosauce

    The NFL screwing over the Detroit Lions in Dallas on a questionable decision by the referees in the final minute.<br><br>Tell me if you've heard this before.

    Omari Sankofa II @omarisankofa

    Lions literally got the win taken away on a fluke. Don't blame that loss on Campbell going for it

    GibbsMuse @gibbsmuse

    Refs beat the Lions once again this shit sickening bro

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Lions fans watching that last sequence <a href="https://t.co/kF9YFZt3gV">pic.twitter.com/kF9YFZt3gV</a>

    Colston Connoisseur @UMvsEveryone

    I'm being an absolute crybaby but the Lions should protest that game. There is no franchise that gets directly screwed over by officiating more than the Lions and I'm sick of it

    Honolulu Blues @HonoluluBlues_

    Ain't a Lions season til we get hardcore jobbed in front of the nation

    🍑 is trying his best @msupeach

    Lions did everything right with the game on the line. They succeed, and the refs botch the SINGLE job they have. <br><br>This is the grossest Lions loss in my life. <a href="https://t.co/C8sWhqi1az">https://t.co/C8sWhqi1az</a>

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    So despite John Parry saying it's Decker's fault…. It was actually a massive mistake by Referee Brad Allen <a href="https://t.co/6cgRORNaQk">https://t.co/6cgRORNaQk</a>

    Chris Burke @ChrisBurkeNFL

    Brad Allen has been the NFL's Joe West for like seven years and the league does not care. <a href="https://t.co/MKBAqXl3P8">https://t.co/MKBAqXl3P8</a>

    Gregg Bell @gbellseattle

    And unless we are about to get the most extraordinarily honest pool report in NFL history coming with transparent postgame quotes from referee Brad Allen, the league's game officials once again don't have any in-the-moment accountability here.

    Both teams have one game remaining before playoffs. Detroit will host the Minnesota Vikings to close the regular season, while the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Washington Commanders.