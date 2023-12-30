Goran Dragić to Retire from NBA After 15-Year Career with Heat, Suns, Rockets, More

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Goran Dragić is hanging up the sneakers following a 15-year NBA career.

Dragić, who will turn 38 in May, is officially retiring from basketball and will play a farewell game in August in his native Slovenia, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Dragić was a second-round pick of the San Antonio Spurs in 2008, although he never played a game for the franchise.

The Slovenian suited up for the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. He is best known for his time with the Heat from 2014-15 through 2020-21.

In his seven seasons with the Heat, Dragić averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 391 games. He put together the best season of his career in 2017-18, averaging 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 75 games while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 37.0 percent from deep en route to an All-Star selection.

Dragić was also an invaluable member of the Miami team that reached the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 59 regular-season games before averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the playoffs.

Many expected Dragić would sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Heat given his popularity with the franchise, but it makes sense that he intends to retire in his native country.