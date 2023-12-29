Jacoby Brissett Questionable for Commanders vs. 49ers with Hamstring Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett might not be suiting up for the Washington Commanders as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The eighth-year quarterback, who came in for Sam Howell after he was benched the last two games, is questionable for this week's matchup, per ESPN's John Keim. According to Keim, Brissett was added to the injury report after suffering a hamstring injury in practice this week. He reported hamstring tightness on Thursday and received treatment that night and on Friday.

If Brissett is out for the contest, Howell will return as the starter less than a week after Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced Brissett would be replacing him.

In his two games played this season, Brissett thrown for 224 yards and three touchdowns. In both of those games, he rallied the Commanders late, but ultimately fell short in his comeback efforts.

Brissett joined the Commanders in free agency this offseason, signing a 1-year, $8 million contract. After spending his rookie year with the New England Patriots, Brissett played for the Indianapolis Colts for five seasons spending the 2021 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns. He's recorded 10,574 passing yards and 51 touchdowns on his career.

If he ends up retaking the starting role, Howell will be looking to bounce back from a pair of shaky performances. Two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams, he had 102 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 11-of-26 passing before being benched. The following week against the New York Jets, he had just 56 passing yards and a pair of interceptions on a dreadful 6-of-22 passing before Rivera pulled him.

His second season in the league, Howell has struggled, throwing for 3,624 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.