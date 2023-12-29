Georgia's Kirby Smart on Lack of Orange Bowl Opt-Outs: 'They Want to Go out on Top'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Unlike their opponent in the Orange Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs are likely going to have most of their roster available to play on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a matchup with Florida State, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the lack of opt-outs from his team:

"The leaders of the team spearheaded that. I stayed out of it. I met with each player who was draft eligible and the seniors, and I was very honest. Then they had to make a decision with their family. But they want to go out on top. They don't want their last Georgia outing to be the SEC championship."

