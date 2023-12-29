Jets' Breece Hall: Critics Should 'Get Their Laughs out Now,' Better Days Are Ahead

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Despite having secured their fourth consecutive season with at least 10 losses, Breece Hall is very confident about the future of the New York Jets.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Hall sent a message to everyone hating on the Jets right now.

"I'll just tell everybody to get their laughs out now because it's not going to be like that in the near future," Hall said. "We're going to be a lot better. I'm excited to see what we do."

Hall's optimism isn't totally unwarranted because the Jets will almost certainly have better quarterback play in 2024 with a healthy Aaron Rodgers.

Excluding Rodgers, who only played four snaps before suffering a torn Achilles, the Jets have cycled through three different starting quarterbacks this season. The trio of Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian have combined to throw 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

No team in the NFL has fewer touchdown passes than the Jets, and their 15 interceptions are tied for the seventh-most in the league. They also have the lowest quarterback rating (71.2), three points behind the second-worst team (Cleveland Browns: 74.2).

Thursday's loss was a particularly cruel twisting of the knife for Jets fans because they saw Joe Flacco, who spent the previous three seasons with New York, throw for 309 yards and three touchdowns to help the Browns clinch a playoff berth.

The Jets are running the risk of betting all their hopes on a 40-year-old quarterback coming off a torn Achilles. They can help Rodgers by upgrading an offensive line that's been a problem for multiple years, but no one knows what he will look like after a significant injury until he goes against defenses in a game situation.

Hall has been one of the few bright spots for New York's offense. He ranks sixth in the NFL with 1,395 yards from scrimmage and has scored eight total touchdowns. The rest of the Jets' offense has nine touchdowns.