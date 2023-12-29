Browns' Elijah Moore Released from Hospital After Head Injury vs. Jets

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore has been released from the hospital after suffering a head injury in Thursday night's game against the New York Jets,

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Moore is "doing better" and is currently in the concussion protocol.

Moore was injured after his head hit the ground following a hit by Jets linebacker CJ Mosley with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

The Browns receiver stayed down after the hit before eventually walking with trainers to the locker room.

Moore recorded five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game.

This is not the first time Moore has been impacted by a head injury during his playing career. The three-season NFLer suffered a head injury on a hit in Week 3 of his rookie 2021 season, and the resulting concussion sidelined him for the following game.

Moore's touchdown Thursday came off an eight-yard pass from Flacco with just over six minutes remaining in the half.

The injurious hit occurred about four minutes of play time later, after Moore caught another pass from Flacco on a second-and-7.

After Moore's injury a Cleveland timeout, the Browns went on to score on the drive as Flacco sent a 50-yard pass to running back Jerome Ford.

The game marked Moore's first game against his former team since he was traded to the Browns in March.

Since then Moore has become a key target for the Browns this season. He headed into Thursday night's game with 579 receiving yards, ranking him third only to Amari Cooper and David Njoku for the most in Cleveland.