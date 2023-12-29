X

NBA

    Bulls HC: Lonzo Ball's Knee Injury Pain 'Has Been Eliminated'; PG Will Run in January

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 29, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 02: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls answers questions from reporters during Media Day at Advocate Center on October 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't played since January 2022 because of knee issues, but he is in line to take a significant step toward his recovery in the near future.

    Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Ball is expected to resume running in January because "the pain that he was experiencing has been eliminated."

