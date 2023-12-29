Bulls HC: Lonzo Ball's Knee Injury Pain 'Has Been Eliminated'; PG Will Run in January

Bulls HC: Lonzo Ball's Knee Injury Pain 'Has Been Eliminated'; PG Will Run in JanuaryDecember 29, 2023
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't played since January 2022 because of knee issues, but he is in line to take a significant step toward his recovery in the near future.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Ball is expected to resume running in January because "the pain that he was experiencing has been eliminated."
