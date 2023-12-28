X

    Dwight Howard Posts Video Waiting for Pistons' Call amid Historic NBA Losing Streak

    Doric SamDecember 28, 2023

    TAIPEI, TAIWAN - FEBRUARY 19: Center Dwight Howard #12 of the Taoyuan Leopards reacts at the court during the T1 League game between TaiwanBeer HeroBears and Taoyuan Leopards at University of Taipei Tianmu Gymnasium on February 19, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)
    Gene Wang/Getty Images

    The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of a historic 27-game losing streak, and a veteran free agent took to social media to offer his services to the team.

    Longtime center Dwight Howard posted a video that included the caption "POV waiting for the Pistons to call Superman" while also listing multiple free agents who he feels would be able to help end Detroit's epic run of ineptitude:

    Dwight Howard @DwightHoward

    You know who would win them some games lol …IT, John Wall, Michael Beasley, Demarcus, Me <br><br>Bench: Do, Kemba, Lance, Blake, Tako <a href="https://t.co/yJjRadwnmJ">https://t.co/yJjRadwnmJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/CcPhkH7ImC">pic.twitter.com/CcPhkH7ImC</a>

    Howard most recently played for the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League in Taiwan, earning an All-Star selection and being named Most Valuable Import for the 2022-23 season. He hasn't been in the NBA since spending the 2021-22 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

    The Pistons set a single-season record for the longest losing streak with their loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The team is now one game away from tying the overall record of 28 straight losses set by the Philadelphia 76ers between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

    It's clear that Detroit needs something to change if it wants to turn its fortune around, so perhaps the team should give some real thought to adding Howard or any of the other free agents he mentioned.

