Dwight Howard Posts Video Waiting for Pistons' Call amid Historic NBA Losing Streak

Gene Wang/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of a historic 27-game losing streak, and a veteran free agent took to social media to offer his services to the team.

Longtime center Dwight Howard posted a video that included the caption "POV waiting for the Pistons to call Superman" while also listing multiple free agents who he feels would be able to help end Detroit's epic run of ineptitude:

Howard most recently played for the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League in Taiwan, earning an All-Star selection and being named Most Valuable Import for the 2022-23 season. He hasn't been in the NBA since spending the 2021-22 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pistons set a single-season record for the longest losing streak with their loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The team is now one game away from tying the overall record of 28 straight losses set by the Philadelphia 76ers between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.