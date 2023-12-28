Seahawks' Geno Smith Says 'FREE 3' After Russell Wilson Gets Benched by Broncos

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

After veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was benched by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, a former teammate took to social media to show him support.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a succinct message that showed his allegiance to Wilson amid the murkiness surrounding his future in Denver:

Smith and Wilson spent three seasons together in the Seahawks quarterback room from 2019 to 2021 before Wilson was traded to the Broncos prior to the 2022 season. Upon taking over as the full-time starter, Smith put forth the best season of his career and was named 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year while also earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Unfortunately, Wilson's time in Denver has not gone nearly as well. Following his benching on Wednesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Wilson is "expecting to be cut" by the Broncos in March and "has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on him from after this season."

Wilson had a disastrous start to his tenure with the Broncos, throwing for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the team went on to finish with a 5-12 record and missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

The 35-year-old has been relatively better this year, ranking sixth in the NFL with 26 touchdowns. However, the Broncos offense has still struggled, ranking 16th in the NFL in scoring at 21.8 points per game and 25th in passing with 187.5 yards per game.