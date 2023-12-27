Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Suffered Cuts to Face, Hand from Dog Bite; in 'Good Condition'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon for the time being due to a Christmas Day incident involving a dog.

In a statement issued by the team on Wednesday, Gordon is in "good condition" after suffering lacerations to his face and hand when he was bit by a dog.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Gordon required a total of 21 stitches to repair the injuries. Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reported Gordon's absence likely won't be a lengthy one:

Denver hosted the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. Gordon played 32 minutes, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the 120-114 win over the reigning NBA champs.

The 28-year-old Gordon previously missed four straight games from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1 with a heel injury. He has played in 12 consecutive games since returning to the lineup on Dec. 2.

Losing Gordon for any length of time takes away a huge piece on both ends of the court for head coach Michael Malone. He's shooting 52.5 percent from the field, ranks third on the team in rebounds (6.9) and steals (1.0) and fourth in scoring (13.6 points per game).

When Gordon sat out with a heel injury, Justin Holiday moved into the starting lineup. The 34-year-old played well, averaging 10.8 points on 50.0 percent shooting from three-point range and 3.3 assists per game in those four starts.

The Nuggets have plenty of depth to get by while Gordon recovers. They have won five straight games and eight of their last nine to move within 1.5 games of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the Western Conference.