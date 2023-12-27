X

    Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 6

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 27, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Christian Wilkins #94 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The latest episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins aired on Tuesday, and it featured the lead-in to the AFC East leaders' 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

    This episode wasn't short on funny or heartfelt moments.

    Dolphins legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino showed up to the team's quarterback room for an exchange of gifts, and he gave them Isotoner gloves, which he endorsed for many years as a player.

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> QBs and Uncle Dan Marino had an all-time gift exchange 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/UGmaMvDDUs">pic.twitter.com/UGmaMvDDUs</a>

    Fans enjoyed the moment with Marino, Tua Tagovailoa and co.

    Greg Jansen @GAJ13

    Uncle Dan Marino giving them Isotoner gloves for the win!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Ken Fang -- Very Asian @fangsbites

    Dan Marino giving out Isotoner gloves out as Christmas gifts is just so funny. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iykyk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iykyk</a>

    Mr_C @ShaneClingy90

    Dan Marino getting the quarterback room isotoner gloves for Christmas is hilarious! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a>

    Elsewhere, Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins endeared himself to fans even more after he gave Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the entire team. Fans clearly want the impending free agent back in the mix.

    Marisa Marino @mustbemarisa87

    Haha. I love that Christian Wilkins buying Krispy Kreme for the team is him "splurging". God, I love this team.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hardknocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hardknocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/HGVVaPWwCd">pic.twitter.com/HGVVaPWwCd</a>

    Ted Lamy @TedLamy

    I can see a possible endorsement deal with <a href="https://twitter.com/krispykreme?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@krispykreme</a> and Christian Wilkins 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Tyler @Tgreen525

    Hard Knocks opens with Christian Wilkins buying the entire team Donuts.<br><br>If he's not extended we burn Hard Rock to the ground

    Dan Bean Sports @DanBeanSports

    Christian Wilkins buying the entire team Krispy Kreme donuts should get him an automatic contract extension <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Of course, head coach Mike McDaniel made waves in another Hard Knocks episode.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    McDaniel is phenomenal on Hard Knocks.. must watch

    McDaniel made headlines recently with comments related to telling the media to "f--k off," with tongue firmly planted in cheek.

    McDaniel said, per ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith:

    "I instructed the players that anything other than concerning yourself with the next opponent, which for us is the Dallas Cowboys, any other narrative that has to do with good teams, or playoff seeds, or the next three games, all that stuff, I gave them the clearance to tell all members of the media, to, with all due respect, F off. With all due respect. Because all we're focused on is the Dallas Cowboys, and they definitely deserve our attention. So as we clean up our game from the previous, we'll be thinking about that and the narratives will be what they be. We're not really concerned. We know that will exist but it's really inconsequential to what we're trying to do."

    Apparently, he said the same thing to his team.

    Bobby Shouse @B_Shousejr

    Mike McDaniel really told the team to tell the media to Fuck off lmao he's really one of us 😈😂

    He also had some good one-liners along the way.

    Shoal Nuff @sleezy305

    Mike McDaniel screaming "we're coming for your record Dan" to Dan Marino is priceless lmao

    David Furones @DavidFurones_

    Christian Wilkins: *grunts while hitting a tackling dummy in practice*<br><br>Mike McDaniel: "Oh, I love your noises." 😂

    Last, but certainly not least, was the story of Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou, who is originally from Ivory Coast.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Just a kid from Ivory Coast 🇨🇮<a href="https://twitter.com/_kader___?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_kader___</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/rZ1i7Qjc7K">pic.twitter.com/rZ1i7Qjc7K</a>

    His family was able to watch him for the first time and took in a win.

    Daniel Oyefusi @DanielOyefusi

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> highlights Kader Kohou and his family, as they all watched him play an NFL game in person for the first time against the Cowboys. I wrote this last season. <a href="https://t.co/rjwJEnInSS">https://t.co/rjwJEnInSS</a>

    Next week's episode will feature the lead-in to the Dolphins' huge matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who they are racing for the AFC's No. 1 seed.