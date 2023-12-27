Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 6

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The latest episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins aired on Tuesday, and it featured the lead-in to the AFC East leaders' 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

This episode wasn't short on funny or heartfelt moments.

Dolphins legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino showed up to the team's quarterback room for an exchange of gifts, and he gave them Isotoner gloves, which he endorsed for many years as a player.

Fans enjoyed the moment with Marino, Tua Tagovailoa and co.

Elsewhere, Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins endeared himself to fans even more after he gave Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the entire team. Fans clearly want the impending free agent back in the mix.

Of course, head coach Mike McDaniel made waves in another Hard Knocks episode.

McDaniel made headlines recently with comments related to telling the media to "f--k off," with tongue firmly planted in cheek.

McDaniel said, per ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith:

"I instructed the players that anything other than concerning yourself with the next opponent, which for us is the Dallas Cowboys, any other narrative that has to do with good teams, or playoff seeds, or the next three games, all that stuff, I gave them the clearance to tell all members of the media, to, with all due respect, F off. With all due respect. Because all we're focused on is the Dallas Cowboys, and they definitely deserve our attention. So as we clean up our game from the previous, we'll be thinking about that and the narratives will be what they be. We're not really concerned. We know that will exist but it's really inconsequential to what we're trying to do."

Apparently, he said the same thing to his team.

He also had some good one-liners along the way.

Last, but certainly not least, was the story of Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou, who is originally from Ivory Coast.

His family was able to watch him for the first time and took in a win.